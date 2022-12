Duop’s big night is not enough for the Packers in Mankato Published 9:46 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Austin boys basketball team lost to Mankato East (2-0 overall) by a score of 86-65 in Mankato Tuesday.

Buai Duop put up 21 points and six rebounds for the Packers (1-1 overall).

Austin scoring: Buai Duop, 21; Jacob Herrick, 12; Jack Lang, 12; After Manyuon, 9; Manny Guy, 5; Atriel Terry, 4; Isaac Osgood, 2