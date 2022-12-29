Dorothy J. (Woodward) Baumgartner, 92

Dorothy J. Baumgartner, 92 of Mason City passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home in Kentucky Ridge, Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Kent Mechler of Good Shepherd officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Dorothy Jean was born July 29, 1930 in Plymouth, IA the daughter of Marion H. and Clara (Pencook) Scarrow. She graduated from Plymouth High School. She was married to Leon “Shorty” Woodward, and the couple was blessed with four children, Gloria, Monty, Tim and Robyn. Dorothy worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 26 years as an operator and later as a supervisor until the company’s closure. Leon died in March of 1993. On April 29, 1995 Dorothy married David W. Baumgartner in Waltham, MN and two families became one. She and Dave enjoyed traveling and spent time fishing all over the area.

Dorothy enjoyed being surrounded by others. Whether it was activities around town or at Kentucky Ridge. In her young years, she and Leon founded Woody’s Bingo and enjoyed their community of people. Together they enjoyed their time with many card clubs around the area. Her most recent travels to the family reunion were thoroughly enjoyed. But, most of all, Dorothy loved her family. Time spent surrounded by those she loved, especially her beloved grandchildren, brought her great joy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gloria (Dennis Bailey) Rish, of Mason City, Monty (Sarah) Woodward of Nevada, Tim (Nanci) Woodward of Klemme, and Robyn (Mike) McCann of Mason City; step-children, Jodi (Jim) Thoma and Jim (Sheila) Baumgartner; grandchildren, Chris (Wendy) Rish, Kelly Rish, Scott (Jillian) Woodward, Jason Woodward, Susan Roush, Joseph (Mandy) McCulley, Eric Woodward, Amy (Josh) Hager, Katie Woodward, Molly (Lincoln Sanders) McCann, Shawn (Jaime) Torres, Zackary Kestner, and Lace Baumgartner; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Snell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her husbands, Leon Woodward and David Baumgartner; parents, Marion and Clara; siblings, Pauline Chapin, Phyllis Helwig and Alta Mae Held; and son-in-law, Jim Rish. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels. ColonialChapels.com. 641-423-2372.