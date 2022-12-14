Donald J Petersen Jr

Donald Petersen Jr (Don) passed away December 10, 2022 from cancer. Don was born June 27, 1944 in Newport, MN. He graduated from Austin High School in 1962 and spent his adult life in Austin. Don married Elizabeth (Beth) Baier in 1964, who survives him. They were happily married for 58 years. They have three children who survive their father: Mary McGrane, DJ (Julie), and Michael (Deborah). Don is survived by his nine grandchildren and one great grandchild: Jacqueline, Alex, Colin, Katy, Conor, Aubrey, Maia, Lauryn, McKena, and Cody. Don has four siblings who survive him: Merrie Jo Baumgartner, Jackie Bybee, Donna Kruschel, and Smoky Petersen. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Donald Petersen Sr, step-father George Mulkey, brother Richard Petersen, sister Marlene Andrews and sister Dorothy Petersen.

Don retired from IBM Rochester after 37 years and then from Pemstar after 13 years. However, his favorite job was a retirement career at Jim’s Marketplace. The family would like to thank Jim Baldus, his staff and his delivery customers who brought great joy to his life. Don spent many years as a hockey coach and referee and on local bowling leagues. He loved Ely and the BWCA where he spent many years camping, boating, fishing, and snowmobiling.

The family would like to thank the Kenny’s Oak Grill morning staff where Don and the coffee crew spent many mornings for many years.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. A notice will be published with the date.