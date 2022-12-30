Delores M. Tschann, 84

Delores Mae (Belshan) Tschann passed away suddenly and peacefully after a day of celebrating with her family on Christmas, her favorite holiday.

Delores, age 84, was born on August 12, 1938, in Albert Lea, MN, to Louis and Alice (Plevka) Belshan. She grew up on the family farm outside of Myrtle, MN, and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

Delores met the love of her life, David Tschann, at a Terp Ballroom dance. They were united in marriage on April 27, 1957, at the Church of St. Augustine in Austin, MN. Together they raised 7 children and helped instill in them the love of family, neighbors, and friends. Delores was known as “Mama Tuey’ to all who knew and loved her. Her home was always open to anyone in need and no one left her home hungry. This generosity and caring flowed over to her long career at McDonalds, touching many lives within the community.

Delores loved spending time at the cabin in Shell Lake with family and friends. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended as many of their events as she was able, including a recent college football game in Mankato. From her cozy recliner, she also enjoyed watching NFL games, especially the Vikings. She had a knack of knowing everyone’s favorites and always made sure she had plenty on hand, including M&M’s, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Top the Tater. She was an avid shopper and could never pass up a good deal. Delores had a special place in her heart for cardinals that she shared with her mother. She was thrilled when cardinals came to perch on her birdfeeders.

Delores is survived by her children, Mark (Jo) Tschann, Farmington, MN, Gary (Brenda) Tschann, Rochester, MN, Paul (Monica) Tschann, Zumbrota, MN, Joan (David) Hagen, Blooming Prairie, MN, Carol (Paul) Bultman, Waseca, MN, Brian (Mindy) Tschann, Rogers, MN, and 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David, her daughter, Teresa Tschann, her parents, Louis and Alice Belshan and brother, Robert Belshan.

Visitation for friends and family will take place Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Church of St. Augustine in Austin, MN. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 pm. The family invites you for a meal following the Mass for more fellowship.

Special thanks to Mary Gorman along with Mike and Sarah Landherr, family friends, for their loving care.

Memorials for Delores will be designated for Ukrainian Refugee Relief.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com