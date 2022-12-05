Deb A. Plunkett, 71

Deb Plunkett, age 71, died peacefully November 23, 2020 at Prairie Manor Nursing Home from complications related to Cancer. She is survived by her brother John Plunkett and was preceded in death by her father Hugh Plunkett Jr., her mother, Lorraine Plunkett and brother, Hugh Plunkett III. Deb was a graduate of the Ursuline Academy and was a devoted caregiver to her mother for many years. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday December 7, 2022 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota at 11:30am with reception to follow at the church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Austin after the Memorial Mass.