Dahl wins two races as Packers beat West swim team Published 8:32 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Austin boys swimming and diving team beat Mankato West 96-87 in Mankato Tuesday.

Freshman Brent Dahl won the 100-yard individual medley and the 500-freestyle for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:46.07); Thomas Asmus, Carter Holt, Hunter Peters, Zach Voogd (fourth, 2:14.31)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 2:00.71); Noah Holt (fourth, 2:15.91)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (first, 2:15.46); Hunter Peters (third, 2:31.20)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.75); Joey Hilkin (third, 25.03); Carter Holt (fourth, 26.10)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 161.25); Gage Rasmussen (second, 134.55)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (second, 58.72); Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:01.37)

100-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 51.98); Lucas Myers (second, 55.06); Noah Holt (fifth, 1:00.22)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 5:21.33); Hunter Peters (third, 5:38.25); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 6:37.81)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:36.86); Zach Voogd, Carter Holt, Noah Holt, Samuel Voerthems (fourth, 2:11.14)

100-backstroke: Zach Evenson (second, 1:05.07); Thomas Asmus (fourth, 1:16.69); Zach Voogd (fifth, 1:23.86)

100-breaststroke: Winston Walkup (second, 1:06.98); Lucas Myers (fourth, 1:12.60); Carter Holt (fifth, 1:14.91)

400-freestyle relay: Brent Dahl, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers (second, 3:39.58); Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt, Hunter Peters (fifth, 4:56.20)