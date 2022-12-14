County wins annual food drive with city

Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Eric Johnson

Austin City Administrator Craig Clark and Mower County Administrator Trish Harren stand with food collected during the annual food drive held between the two entities. This year it was the county that came out on top in the good-natured competition. Photo provided

Good natured competition collects food for Salvation Army

 

For the first time in 12 years Mower County now has bragging rights over the City of Austin.

In the annual food drive competition between the two entities, the county came out on top with the resounding win, having collected 3,858 pounds of food from a pool of 285 employees.

That compares to the City’s 1,197 pounds collected from 143 employees.

Together, the two entities raised 5,055 pounds of food.

County Administrator Trish Harren on Tuesday during the County Commission meeting said the combined effort, however, was a win for the Salvation Army, which will be receiving the food, while at the same time enjoying the first win in over a decade.

“We appreciate that the city are such good competitors,” Harren said.

Since 1993, the contest has yielded a total of 67,829 pounds of food for the Salvation Army.

By the numbers

County

Pounds: 3,858

Employees: 285

Pounds per employee: 13.54

City

Pounds: 1,197

Employees: 143

Pounds per employee: 8.37

Total pounds collected: 5,055

Mower County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus, presents Jerry McCarthy with a plaque honoring his time on the Planning Commission.
Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Jerry McCarthy honored

The Board of Commissioners honored Jerry McCarthy Tuesday morning, who has served on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment for nine years.

“He’ll be missed,” said Mower County Environmental Services Assistant Supervisor Valerie Sheedy. “We really enjoyed having you on the board, Jerry. I really appreciated Jerry’s sense of fairness.”

Upon being honored McCarthy said: “I’ve enjoyed the nine years. It’s been a pleasure working with you all.”

