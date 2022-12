County board moves forward levy, budget Published 6:18 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Thursday advanced out of work session the 2023 budget and levy.

The council voted to finalize an increase of 1.9% to the levy with the budget currently set at $63 million.

The county will holds its required Truth and Taxation Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 in the County Commission Chambers at the Government Center, starting at 6:30 p.m.