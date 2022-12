Cotten catches fire as Superlarks down Rebels Published 9:53 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Grand Meadow girls beat Southland 68-29 in GM Tuesday.

Sydney Cotten drilled eight threes for the Superlarks as she finished with 24 points.

GM scoring: Sydney Cotten, 24; Lauren Queensland, 23; Kendyl Queensland, 8; Lexy Foster, 8; Rylee Schaufler, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; Haylie Paul, 1