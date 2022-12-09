Convictions: Nov. 27-Dec. 4 Published 5:40 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

— Peggy Anne Corneillie, 51, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Jorge Alberto Esquivel, Jr., 21, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Kaine Matthew Johnson-Lusby, 23, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. They must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

— Brandon Josie Wells, 29, Adams, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Humberto Castillo Rodriguez, 22, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Amber Mae Flategraff, 32, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Kane Norbert Erickson, 28, Rochester, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony second degree sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

— Daryl Robert Lavan, 37, Rochester, was sentenced to 15 years probation for felony criminal sex conduct-second degree-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison. He was also sentenced to a second term of 15 years probation for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison. Counts to run concurrent.

— Brandon Josie Wells, 29, Adams, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs no marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 363 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.