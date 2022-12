Convictions: Nov. 20-27 Published 5:56 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

— Dwight David Blanchard, 44, Hayfield, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison. He was given credit for four days served.

— Patrick Eugene Sample, 48, Elgin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.