Concordia Christmas Concert to be televised on KSMQ Published 6:16 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The 2016 Concordia College Christmas Concert, “Gather Us In, O Child of Peace,” will be broadcast on public television stations nationally this holiday season, including Austin’s KSMQ.

KSMQ will broadcast the concert at 9 p.m. on Dec. 20.

“Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In, O Child of Peace” showcases the talents of nearly 400 student musicians in four choirs and the orchestra.

The students had to bring their best musicianship and expressive faces for every rehearsal and performance. The crew from Twin Cities Public Television recorded one dress rehearsal and three concerts, taking the best from each recording for the program.