Community foundation announces $28K in grants awarded Published 8:49 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Donors through Austin Area Foundation fund special projects to 23 nonprofit organizations

The Austin Area Foundation has announced this year’s recipients of grants given thanks to community donors giving to Austin Area Foundation’s “Legacy Endowment Fund.”

This year’s recipients are:

Austin Area Arts

Austin Area Chamber of Commerce

Austin Culture and Arts Commission

Austin Enhancement Group

Austin Hot Meals on Wheels

Austin Symphony Orchestra

Cedar River Watershed District

Second Edition

Friends of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center

Immigrant Law Center of MN; LIFE Mower County

“Austin Area Foundation is pleased to provide funding each year for so many important organizations in our community and this year is no different,” said Taggert Medgaarden, Chair of AAF. “The support we provide is thanks to the effort and generosity from so many people who contribute and help make a difference in the community.”

Additional recipients include Mower County 4-H Program, Mower County Historical Society, Mower County Seniors, Neveln Elementary School, Pacelli Catholic Schools, Parenting Resource Center, The Welcome Center, Rachel’s Hope, Salvation Army’s “Feed a Family” program,

Sons of Norway Austin, St. Olaf’s Backpack Program, Summerset Theatre and Zonta Club of Austin.

The Austin Legacy Endowment Fund was established to support nonprofit organizations whose programs support the mission of AAF to enhance the community through charitable giving.

The fund distributes key financial assistance to educational, cultural, and environmental programs, as well as programs which are directed to meeting the basic needs of program constituents. Since its inception, the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund has distributed nearly $270,000 to Austin-based organizations.

For additional information about the Austin Area Foundation or the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund, please contact Executive Director Steve Barrett at 507-434-7494.