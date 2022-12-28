Commissioners bid farewell to Jeff Baldus Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

In its last meeting of the year, the Mower County Board of Commissioners said goodbye to one of its members.

Board Chair Jeff Baldus served in not only his last meeting of the year, but of his four year stint Tuesday morning.

“That’s the end of our final board meeting of the year,” Baldus said, striking his gavel for the final time.

Baldus was defeated this past election by challenger Dan Sparks.

In a small ceremony before that, vice-chair Mike Ankeny presented Baldus with an honorary gavel for his time spent on the board.

“The county wants to thank you, along with the board, for your dedication to Mower County the last four years,” Ankeny said.

Several county employees were in attendance, including Public Works Director Mike Hanson, who wished Baldus well moving forward.

“Jeff Baldus, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Hanson said. “You bring exuberance into the room that makes it fun. Enjoy whatever it is you do after you leave the board. Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.”

Before adjourning the meeting, Baldus told county employees to continue working hard for the public and be as welcoming as possible.

“I’ve always thought Mower County and our government in all of its entities could be more hospitable,” Baldus said. “I challenge each and every one of you to keep that in your minds as we move forward.”

“Let’s take those people and put our arms around them,” he added.

In other news:

• The county approved the purchase of a portable signal systems purchase for Public Works to be used not only in construction zones, but possibly in other instances where messaging might be needed. The price tag comes in at $56,154.