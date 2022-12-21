Closing announcements ahead of incoming storm. Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The following schools have announced plans to close Thursday ahead of the incoming storm which will include snow, wind and bitter temperatures.

Austin Public Schools/Kids Korner

Grand Meadow Public Schools

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools

Blooming Prairie (both Thursday and Friday)

Hayfield Community Schools (both Thursday and Friday)

Pacelli Shamrock Zone

SMART Transit

SMART Transit has altered its scheduling ahead of the winter storm that will begin later this afternoon.

Buses will operate in the city and on plowed roads only. There will be no out of town service

The only exception will be Austin Dialysis service on Friday, which is currently scheduled to operate as normal.

There will also be no Austin/Albert Lea Shuttle service on Thursday.

Any questions can be directed to the SMART dispatch team at 855-762-7821.