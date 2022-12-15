Close to three inches of snow possible through Thursday Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A late week system will bring close to three inches of snow to Mower County starting early Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, which put the area in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. tonight, the area could possibly see close to an inch of snow falling primarily after midnight. Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Thursday with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible and another inch of snow possible into Thursday night.

Cloudy skies are expected to follow through Sunday, which will give way to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures are also expected to drop heading into the weekend with a high of just 18 predicted Saturday along with a low of 4 degrees.