Close to three inches of snow possible through Thursday

Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

A late week system will bring close to three inches of snow to Mower County starting early Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, which put the area in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. tonight, the area could possibly see close to an inch of snow falling primarily after midnight. Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Thursday with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible and another inch of snow possible into Thursday night.

National Weather Service

Cloudy skies are expected to follow through Sunday, which will give way to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures are also expected to drop heading into the weekend with a high of just 18 predicted Saturday along with a low of 4 degrees.

More News

Hormel again named to annual Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America’s Best-Run Companies

Now labeled as “high” in community transmission for COVID-19, county waits to see if trend continues

$100,000 conditional bail set for Hayfield administrator accused of criminal sexual conduct

In memory of Dustin: Rosel’s have raised gifts for others in memory of their son

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections