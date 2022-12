Chatfield gets past Blooming Prairie boys Published 9:40 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Chatfield 55-40 in BP Thursday.

The Awesome Blossoms (0-3 overall) trailed 29-25 at the half.

BP scoring: Zack Hein, 14; Gabe Hein, 13; Cooper Cooke, 7; Sam Smith, 3; Jacob Pauly, 3