Cardinal girls score their first win in Iowa Published 8:19 am Monday, December 12, 2022

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team broke into the win column when they topped Postville, Iowa 40-23 in the Border Battle at Luther College Saturday.

Benita Nolt led the Cardinals (1-4 overall) with 24 points.

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 24; Jordan Runde, 9; Jenna Olson, 3; Mabel Johnson, 2; Miranda Angel, 2