Cardinal girls fall to FBA Published 2:22 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy 54-25 in LeRoy Friday.

Jordan Runde put up 15 points for the Cardinals (0-1 overall).

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 15; Maddi Huntley, 5; Mabel Johnson, 2; Miranda Angel, 2; Candace Hanson, 1