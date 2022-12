Burros topple LeRoy-Ostrander girls Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Lanesboro (3-1 overall) 75-46 on the road Tuesday.

Jordan Runde put up 18 points for LO (0-3 overall).

LO scoring: Jordan Runde, 18; Benita Not, 15; Jenna Olson, 6; Maddi Huntley, 4; Keira Lewison, 3