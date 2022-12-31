Bulls take Bruins down in OT Published 10:09 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

The Austin Bruins had a rare extra session slip up when they lost to the North Iowa Bulls 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Austin’s captain Jack Malinski broke up a scoring chance by Nolan Abraham with 1:34 left in overtime, but just 16 seconds later, Abraham finished the job, getting to the net and ending the game in overtime.

“Jack does a lot of the things that a captain should do, but we’ve got some veterans out there who I wish would follow suit,” Austin head coach Steve Howard said. “I’m a little upset with how we played in that OT and that’s usually one of our strengths. Usually when we get to that OT we win a lot of battles, but not today.”

North Iowa (13-13-2-0 overall) missed on a clear shot at the net with a minute left and Austin goalie Ethan Robertson denied Logan Dombrowsky on a one-on-one look with 48 seconds left to force the extra session.

Austin’s first two goals came on power plays and the Bruins had a golden opportunity thwarted when they came up empty with an extra skater with under four minutes left in regulation.

The Bruins (18-5-3-3 overall) held a one goal lead for much of the night, but things tightened up when North Iowa’s Simone Dadie skated through a gap and delivered on a slap shot for his second goal of the night to make it 2-2 early in the third period

“We made a dumb mistake in the third and we didn’t backcheck like we did in the first two periods. I’d say they were on their heels for most of the third, but they’re a good hockey team and they got the goal,” Howard said. “We made three or four dumb mistakes in OT and they ended up scoring on one of them. You can’t turn the puck over and give up two on ones in OT.”

Austin’s second goal of the night involved a lot of hustle and a little luck. Dylan Cook found himself down on the ice in front of the Bulls’ net and tangled up with a goalie and a defenseman. Cook was able to get his stick on the puck and push it into the net to put his team up 2-1.

Ethan Robertson had 21 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 0 1 1 1 – 3

Bruins 1 1 0 0 – 2

First period

(A) Gavin Morrissey(power play) (Josh Giuliani, James Goffredo) 8:54

Second period

(NI) Simone Dadie (Jack Mesic, Nolan Abrahan) 2:27

(A) Dylan Cook (power play) (Ocean Wallace, James Goffredo) 5:10

Third period

(NI) Dadie (Byron Hartley, Ryan Winklebleck) 7:43

OT

(NI) Nolan Abraham (Max Scott) 3:44

Shots: Austin – 40; NI – 24

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; NI – 0-for-3