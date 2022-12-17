Bruins use third period push to beat Wings Published 9:54 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Austin Bruins scored three third period goals as they beat the Aberdeen Wings (14-9-1-2 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

The game was tied at 2-2 after two periods, but Austin (18-4-2-3 overall) took over when Sam Christiano, Isaak Brassard and Ocean Wallace all scored in a two-minute spurt.

Trent Wiemken had 23 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 2 0 1 – 3

Austin 1 1 3 – 5

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Damon Furuseth) (power play) 9:06

(AB) Nils Forseliius (Ronan Walsh) 12:10

(AB) Logan Gravink (Owen Dubois) 13:55

Second period

(A) Sam Christiano (Zacher, Jack Malinski) (power play) 4:30

Third period

(A) Isaak Brassard (Adler Johnston, Ethan Lindahl) 1:31

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano) 2:44

(A) Austin Salani (Matthew Desiderio) 3:07

(AB) Ronan Walsh (Alexander Gullichsen, Landon Parker) (power play) 17:43

Shots: Austin – 26; Aberdeen – 26

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-4; Aberdeen – 1-for-6