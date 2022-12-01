Bruins forward commits to Morrissey Published 5:56 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Austin Bruins forward Gavin Morrissey has announced his commitment to continue his education and to play NCAA Division I Hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota State University,” stated Gavin Morrissey. “Thanks to my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who helped along the way.”

A native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Morrissey is in his second season with the Bruins and has played in 67 career games in the NAHL. So far this season, he has 4 goals and 13 assists, and is third on the team in scoring. Morrissey becomes the first Bruin this season to announce his College commitment and the fourth Bruin in team history to commit to Minnesota State (Jason Pawloski 12-13, Casey Jerry 13-14, and Riese Zmolek 14-15).

“Gavin is a smart young man, both on and off the ice,” mentioned Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard. “He’s a great playmaker and is going to fit in well with the systems that Coach (Mike) Hasting has in place. Gavin has worked hard for this opportunity and we are happy to see that hard work pay off.”

Minnesota State University, Mankato, also known as Minnesota State, is a public university located in Mankato, Minnesota. The Mavericks compete at the NCAA Division I level and are members of the CCHA (Central Collegiate Hockey Association). Last Season, Minnesota State was the Regular Season (MacNaughton Cup) and Playoff Champions (Mason Cup) in the CCHA and made their second straight NCAA Frozen Four Appearance after winning the Albany Regional.