Bruins fall short to Aberdeen in OT Published 10:15 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

The Austin Bruins made a late surge, but they ultimately lost to the Aberdeen Wings 4-3 in overtime in Aberdeen Friday.

James Goffredo and Walter Zacher each scored in the third period for Austin to tie the game up for Austin, but Aberdeen’s Nikolai Tishkevich ended Austin’s comeback with an overtime goal.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 2 0 – 3

Aberdeen 0 3 0 1 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(AB) Dylan Wegner (Devon Carlstrom, Kyle Contessa) (power play) 8:14

(AB) Landon Parker (Jonathan Barker, Nikolai Tishkevich) 9:55

(A) Nick Blood (Gavin Morrissey) 11:36

(AB) Nils Forselius (Barker, Zachary Reim) 13:59

Third period

(A) James Goffredo (Morrissey, Ocean Wallace) (power play) 1:35

(A) Walter Zacher (Austin Salani, Sam Christiano) 2:19

OT

(AB) Tishkevich (Parker, Devon Carlstrom) 3:48

Shots: Austin – 28; Aberdeen – 39

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Aberdeen – 1-for-2