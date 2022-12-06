Bruin goalie makes his college commitment Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Austin Bruins goalie Ethan Robertson has announced his commitment to continue his education and to play NCAA Division I Hockey at Canisius College.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play Division I Hockey and further my education at Canisius College,” said Robertson. “I would like to thank everyone who helped me along the way.”

Robertson has played in 32 career Regular Season games in the NAHL, 25 of those have been with the Bruins. This season, Robertson has appeared in 15 games and has a record of 10-1-3 with three shutouts, a 1.59 GAA, and a .941 SV%. Currently, Robertson sits in second among NAHL Goalies in Goals Against Average, third in Save Percentage, and tied for first in shutouts. Robertson becomes the second Bruin to announce his college commitment this season, as Forward Gavin Morrissey announced his commitment to Minnesota State, Mankato on December 1st. Robertson also becomes the second Bruins in team history to commit to Canisius College. Former Bruins Goalie and Goalie Coach Keegan Asmundson played four years for the Golden Griffins from 2011-2015.

“Ethan has been great for us this year,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard. “He had a tough season of injuries last year and we couldn’t be more excited to see him earn this commitment to Canisius. I think he’s had a chip on his shoulder to prove to himself and others that he is one of the top goalies in the league and our staff is sure glad we have him back this season. Canisius is getting an outstanding goalie and a great person.”

Canisius College is a Private Jesuit college located in Buffalo, New York. The Golden Griffins compete at the NCAA Division I level and are members of Atlantic Hockey. Last season, the Golden Griffins finished the year with a record of 16-16-3 and reached the Quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament.