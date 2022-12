BP girls take down Medford Published 8:35 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team topped Medford (2-3 overall) 58-35 in front of a big crowd on youth night Monday.

Shawntee Snyder put up 18 points and 11 rebounds for BP (2-1 overall).

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 18; Macy Lembke, 13; Haven Carlson, 10; Anna Pauly, 7; Chloe McCarthy, 4; Hailey Schumacher, 2; Claire Schwarz, 2; Addison Doocy, 2