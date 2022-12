BP boys fall to Maple River Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Maple River (3-0 overall) 67-51 in BP Thursday.

Gabe Hein had 22 points, four rebounds and three steals for BP (0-2 overall).

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 22; Zack Hein, 19; Cooper Cooke, 4; Jacob Pauly, 4; Sam Smith, 2