Blue Devil women score a 64-point win Published 9:25 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team poured on the points with a 114-50 win over Itasca 114-50 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Savannah Longhoma put up 33 points, nine assists and four steals for RCC (6-0 overall), while going 8-for-17 on threes. Austin grad Reana Schmitt had 16 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks.

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 33; Kenai Holien, 21; Camryn McQuery, 17; Reana Schmitt, 16; Laura Granada, 15; Erika Thurnau, 4; Macie Werdel, 3