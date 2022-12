Blue Devil women grab a fifth straight win Published 10:04 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team won its fifth straight game when it beat Northland 75-67 in Riverland Friday.

Savannah Longhoma put up 25 points, five rebounds and four assists for RCC (6-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 25; Camryn McQuery, 21; Reana Schmitt, 18; Nora Mecoleta, 6; Kenai Holien, 5