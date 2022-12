Blue Devil women bring down Central Lakes Published 9:16 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team topped Central Lakes 87-47 on the road Saturday.

Savannah Longhoma scored 20 points for the Blue Devils (9-1 overall) and Austin grad Reana Schmitt added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 20; Camryn McQuery, 16; Reana Schmitt, 14; Nora Mecoleta, 11; Laura Granada, 10; Kenai Holien, 9; Erika Turnau, 4; Macie Werdel, 3