Blue Devil men’s losing streak hits three Published 6:51 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game when it lost to Rainy River 63-60 on the road Friday.

Jayden Hill and 17 points and 10 rebounds for RCC (7-5 overall).

RCC scoring: Jayden Hill, 17; Svier McCall, 15; Raheem Brizendine, 8; Terry More, 7; Amir Plair, 4; Zach Markland, 4; Malik Cooper, 3; Jamari Walker, 2