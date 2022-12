Blue Devil men snap losing skid Published 9:21 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team snapped out of a funk when they ended their three-game losing streak with a 78-67 overtime win over Central Lakes Saturday.

Malik Cooper put up 23 points for Riverland (8-5 overall).

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 23; Savier McCall, 15; Jamari Walker, 10; Amir Plair, 10; Raheem Brizendine, 9; Jayden Hill, 6; Terry More, 3; Oliha Loyal, 2