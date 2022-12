Blossoms drop opener in Saint Charles Published 9:32 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to St. Charles 69-47 on the road Friday.

Cooper Cooke had 11 points for BP (0-1 overall).

The Awesome Blossoms trailed 36-28 at the half.

BP scoring: Cooper Cooke, 11; Gabe Hein, 10; Brady Kittelson, 10; Sam Smith, 6; Jacob Pauly, 5; Zach Hein, 5