Blooming Prairie boys beat Grand Meadow

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team topped Grand Meadow (0-8 overall) 77-64 in GM Thursday.

Zach Hein put up 30 points for BP (2-6 overall) and Gabe Hein added 26.

BP scoring: Zach Hein, 30; Gabe Hein, 26; Brady Kittelson, 9; Cooper Cooke, 7; Jacob Pauly, 3; Sam Smith, 2

GM scoring: Jace Kraft, 27; Carter Glynn, 10; Hunter Dimmick, 6; Keaton Gehling, 5; Alex Lopez, 5; Caleb George, 4; Graham Eastlee, 3; Isaac Harmening, 2; Sawyer Hannenberger, 2