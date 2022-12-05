Betty Whiteout needs friends: MnDOT’s annual Name a Snowplow contest returns for third year Published 10:23 am Monday, December 5, 2022

Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is again inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state.

Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

MnDOT encourages Minnesotans to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website. The submission form will be open through Friday, Dec. 16 and the link will also be shared across MnDOT’s social media accounts.

This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

Past winners will also not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners by clicking here .

After the submission form closes on Dec. 16, MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2023. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district!