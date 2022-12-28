Bertha A. Christianson, 101

Bertha A. Christianson, age 101, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Bertha Arlee Ballantyne was born on October 23, 1921, in Clarks Grove, Minnesota, to Charles and Cynthia (Herme) Ballantyne. She attended elementary school in Freeborn County and graduated from Austin High School in 1939. On December 1, 1941, Bertha was united in marriage to Marion Christianson. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Kathleen, Janet, and Bonita.

Bertha loved to travel, and she arranged many trips. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and playing solitaire. Bertha loved to knit afghans and shared her knowledge with many people by teaching them how to knit. She was an avid MN Twins fan and loved to share a good joke. Bertha was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin and belonged to the Garden Club for many years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bertha is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen Bazile of Antioch, Tennessee, Janet (William) Carroll of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Bonita (Paul Pederson) Christianson of Port Angeles, Washington; five grandchildren, Kristie Bazile, Leighanne Carroll, Benjamin (Alyson) Carroll, Courtney (Isaac) Swaiman, and Ellen Pederson; and four great-grandchildren, Sam and Ellie Carroll and Everett and Ayla Swaiman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; parents, Charles and Cynthia; two sisters, and six brothers.

A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.