Because of weather, Saturday edition of the Herald to be delayed

Due to the impactful winter storm and blizzard, the Saturday edition of the Austin Daily Herald will not be able to be delivered to subscribers Saturday.

Because the Post Office is closed Monday, the print edition will not be able to be delivered until Tuesday.

This will not effect the delivery of the E-edition, which will still be available to digital subscribers Saturday morning.

The Herald apologizes for the delay.