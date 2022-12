Beaver hits 1,000 as Vikings storm Medford Published 10:06 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Hayfield junior Natalie Beaver set a scoring milestone as the Viking girls beat Medford 75-20 on the road Friday night.

Beaver put up 27 points and she has now eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark for Hayfield (3-1 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 27; Kristen Watson, 16; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Jo Tempel, 8; Molly Hansen, 4; Lilly Beyer, 4; Emily Hansen, 2