Austin’s Winkels earns to impressive wins at Monticello Invite Published 8:45 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The Austin wrestling team sent seven wrestlers to the Monticello Invite Saturday.

Samuel Winekls took first place as he beat Tremaine Davis of Andover, who is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, and topped Will Rustan, who is ranked No. 7 in Class A.

Ismael Nieto took fourth place for the Packers, Sam Oelfke took fifth place after recently winning his 50th career match and Garrin Wilson took sixth place.