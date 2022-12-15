Austin man injured in early morning I-90 crash

Published 9:50 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Daily Herald

An Austin man was one of two people injured in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 90 early Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at milepost 201 on I-90 just before 7 a.m. Thursday. A 2022 Chevy Equinox, driven by Nicholas Robert Smith, 43, of Austin, and a 2005 Peterbilt, driven by Leonard Jay Winter, 64, of Kilkenny, Minnesota, were both traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

Smith was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Winter was uninjured.

The report labeled road conditions as being covered by snow/ice.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Fire Department also responded.

More News

Walz won’t support completely removing Social Security state tax

UPDATE: Hayfield Administrator posts bond with conditions

Close to three inches of snow possible through Thursday

Hormel again named to annual Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America’s Best-Run Companies

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections