Austin man injured in early morning I-90 crash Published 9:50 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

An Austin man was one of two people injured in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 90 early Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at milepost 201 on I-90 just before 7 a.m. Thursday. A 2022 Chevy Equinox, driven by Nicholas Robert Smith, 43, of Austin, and a 2005 Peterbilt, driven by Leonard Jay Winter, 64, of Kilkenny, Minnesota, were both traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

Smith was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Winter was uninjured.

The report labeled road conditions as being covered by snow/ice.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Fire Department also responded.