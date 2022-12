Athletics stay hot with a fifth straight win Published 9:36 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Kingsland (2-3 overall) 80-49 in Kingsland Friday.

Jake Truckenmiller had 20 points for LP (5-0 overall).

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 20; Trey Anderson, 17; Buay Koak, 15; Hunter Bauer, 11; Landon Meyer, 11; David Christianson, 3; Dylan Christianson, 2; Andrew Frederick, 1