Athletics slip past Schaeffer Academy Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team edged out Schaeffer Academy (3-5 overall) by a score of 66-59 in Lyle Tuesday.

Mac Nelson had 17 points to lead the Athletics (6-0 overall).

LP scoring: Mac Nelson, 17; Buay Koak, 14; Jake Truckenmiller, 10; Dylan Christianson, 10; Landon Meyer, 8; Trey Anderson, 5; Hunter Bauer, 2