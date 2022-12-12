Athletic boys score third straight blowout win

Published 8:26 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team cruised past the Hurricanes (2-1 overall) as they won 84-32 in Houston Saturday.

Jake Truckenmiller put up 30 points for the Athletics (3-0 overall), who have won each of their first three games by at least 50 points.

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 30; Landon Meyer, 16; Buay Koak, 11; Hunter Bauer, 10; Mac Nelson, 6; Othello Stone, 6; Mitchel Johnson, 2; Trey Anderson, 2

