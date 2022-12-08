Applications open for Hormel Institute’s SURE Intern program Published 3:20 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Applications are now open for The Hormel Institute’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Internship program.

SURE interns get the opportunity to work with scientists in their labs on biomedical research projects. Internships are paid for 40 hours a week for 10 weeks from May 30- Aug. 4, 2023.

“I’ve learned many laboratory techniques and terminology that will help in my future career,” said 2022 intern Siri Ansorge. “My favorite part of the internship was the friendly atmosphere and cutting-edge science. I felt like a real part of the team and got intense, hands-on experience that I never had before.”

Applicant preference is given to those students entering their junior or senior year of undergraduate studies but we encourage all undergraduates to apply.

“The Hormel Institute has a culture that embraces flexibility and curiosity,” said Pal Koak, a 2021 intern. “I’ve been able to take on both independent and collaborative research as an intern, and this has allowed me to gain trust in my ability to do research.”

For more information on the SURE Internship program and to apply, visit https://www.hi.umn.edu/education/sure-internship/. Applications are due Feb. 20