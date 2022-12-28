Alumni Update: Hebrinks, Gach making their mark in N.D. Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

There is an Austin reunion at Valley City State University as three former Packers are playing basketball for the Vikings.

Tate Hebrink, his younger sister Elyse Hebrink, and Duoth Gach are all playing roles out west.

Gach had seven points, two rebounds and two steals in an 81-78 win over Milligan University on Dec. 18 and Tate added two points, three assists and two rebounds in that win.

Duoth is averaging 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Vikings (7-7 overall).

Tate is averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 steal per game.

Elyse is averaging 1.1 point and 2 rebounds per game for the Viking women (8-5 overall).

Austin grad Agwa Nywesh scored 15 points for the North Dakota State College of Science in a 66-63 win over Dakota County Tech on Dec. 10.

Nywesh, who is playing at RCTC on Thursday, is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Wildcats (12-2 overall).

Austin grad Emma Dudycha scored five points for the University of Minnesota-Crookston in a 76-64 win over Bemidji State University on Dec. 17.

Dudycha is averaging 1.3 points and .4 assists per game in her first season at Crookston (4-8 overall).

Hope Dudycha, who is Austin’s all-time leading scorer, suffered an early injury and will miss the season for Crookston.

Austin grad Reana Schmitt is having a big freshman season for the Riverland Blue Devils.

Schmitt is filling up the paint as she is averaging 12.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

RCC is off to a 9-1 start and will resume play with a home game against Minnesota West at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Grand Meadow grad Jordyn Glynn contributed three rebounds for the University of Saint Thomas in a 70-56 loss to the University of North Dakota on Dec. 19.

Glynn has started nine games for the Tommies (5-7 overall) and is averaging 2.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game as a defensive-minded player.

Grand Meadow grad Riley Queensland had four points off the bench for Gustavus Adolphus in a 60-39 win over Augsburg on Dec. 10.

The Gusties are 7-1 overall.

Blooming prairie grad Megan Oswald scored two points and grabbed two rebounds for Jamestown University in a 76-53 win over Dickinson State recently.

Oswald is averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Jimmies (10-2 overall).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

A pair of former Austin teammates went head to head at the Division I level during the House of Champions Invite in Indianapolis on Nov. 17.

Rafe Dolan Peterson was representing UW-Green Bay and Logan Kelly is on Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis’s team.

Kelly took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 53.41 seconds and first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:56.48. He took fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:49.91, was on the second place 400-yard medley relay team and he was on the second place 200-yard medley relay team.

Dolan Peterson was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.48 seconds, he was on the fourth place 200-yard freestyle relay team and the fourth place 400-yard medley relay team. Dolan Peterson also took 11th in the 100-yard butterfly and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Austin grad Molly Sheehan is starting to make waves as a freshman on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire swim team.

Sheehan recently competed at the Rochester Invite where she was on the ninth place 200-yard freestyle relay team. She took 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.50 and she was on the 11th place 400-yard medley relay team.