Allison Mueller, 45

Allison Jean Mueller, age 45, of Hollandale, MN died peacefully in her sleep at her home on December 26, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Bayview funeral home in Albert Lea. The funeral will be held at the Christian Reformed Church in Hollandale on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with an additional visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. A recording of the service will be available on the Bayview Funeral Home website.

Allison was born on November 3, 1977, to Clyde and Roberta (Louters) Bonnema. Allison attended Hollandale Christian School until the 8th grade when she transferred to Blooming Prairie where she graduated in 1996. Allison attended the U of M and Riverland Community College where she earned her associates degree in nursing. She drove Gold Cross Transport in the Twin Cities, participated in the Gold Cross Explorers of Owatonna where she gained skills in first responding, search and rescue, white water rafting, ziplining and rappelling. All of this led her to her career at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, MN where she worked as an orderly in the ER while earning her RN degree. She most recently worked as a dedicated and passionate ICU nurse where she made many friends. Allison was the type of nurse who never cut corners and treated her patients as though they were family. She gave the best of herself to those under her care and held her peers to the same standards. Countless lives have been touched by Allison as a nurse and caregiver.

Allison was the proud mother of Dakota and Rhett Mueller who were everything to her. They loved exploring new places and trying new things together. They enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, exploring museums, kayaking, and making snow ducks. The three of them shared a love for music, often playing music through the house-much of it show tunes. Allison also adored the fur babies in her life: Sasha, Buckwheat, Tigger, and Harley.

Allison was the rock and the beacon of light for her family and her family meant more to her than anything else. She loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and reunions to the fullest. Christmas was her ultimate favorite time of year, which our Heavenly Father knew well, as he led her home on Christmas night.

She is survived by her children Dakota and Rhett Mueller, her parents, Clyde and Robbi Bonnema, sisters Kathryn (Derrik) Greeley of Ellendale and Bethany (Alexander) Watson of Hanska, “adopted” sister, Barb Siemieniewski, niece, Mallory Greeley, nephews, London Watson, Matthew Greeley, Jon and Justin Siemieniewski, several aunts, uncles, cousins and kitties, Bucky, Tigger, and Harley.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Kay and Wilbur Louters, Roy DeVries, Lucille and Milton Bonnema and Uncle Wendell Bonnema.