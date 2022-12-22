Published 3:08 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

As the snow has passed, the most dangerous part of this week’s storm is settling in with bitter cold and high winds.

According to the National Weather Service a blizzard warning will continue through 6 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures were hovering steady at around -11 Thursday afternoon, but wind child values were already as low as -38 under winds of 18 to 23 mph and 36 mph gusts.

Temperatures will remain well below zero tonight as wind chills continue to dip as low as -40 with 22 to 28 mph winds and gusts of 43 complete with blowing snow.

Widespread blowing snow will continue to rip across the area Friday under partly sunny skies and -3 mph temperatures. Wind chill values will continue to be dangerous at -40 during the day and -34 at night.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportations 511 page, visibility from blowing snow is down to a half mile or less across southern Minnesota.

During the overnight period, Wednesday into Thursday, the area received 2-3 inches of snow from the front end of the storm.

The NWS is warning travelers to be aware and plan for deteriorating travel conditions from blowing snow, including reduced visibility.