Frigid temperatures take hold this week Published 11:10 am Monday, December 19, 2022

Winter’s first long-term bite is getting here in time to usher in the season.

After a predicted high of 20 today, temperatures will dip throughout the week, remaining under 10 degrees through Christmas according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday through Friday are expected to be particularly cold with a high of 0 Thursday and -4 Friday.

The overnight low on Thursday is predicted to drop to -10.

Along with the cold there will be chances for snow a couple times in the week, including a 70% chance of snow later this afternoon with the possibility of less than one inch possible.

Then on Wednesday there is a chance for between 1-3 inches of snow followed by blustery days both Thursday and Friday with gusts of around 40 mph possible both days.

The sun returns for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ensuring good flying conditions for Santa Claus and his team.