2023 Paint the Town Pink kicks off in January Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The Hormel Institute is gearing up for 2023 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP), an annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute.

“We hope every individual who donates and every organizer who works hard to raise funds for PTTP knows how important their support is to move cancer research forward. They are on the front lines with our researchers as together we work to prevent and control cancer and find better therapies to treat it,” said Gail Dennison, Director of Development and External Relations.

Since its start in 2011, PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute.

“The community of Austin and communities throughout the region are amazing in their generous support of this important work,” Dennison said. “The Hormel Institute thanks each and every person who contributes. We all know every dollar, every cancer, and every person matters.”

The 2023 PTTP event lineup includes returning favorites like Plunging for Pink and Fishing for a Cure. There are also several new events, including Shooters for Hooters and Ice Golf.



2023 PTTP Events and Dates:



Jan. 8: Greater Mower County PTTP Event



Jan. 10: Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute

Jan. 21: Fishing for a Cure

Jan. 28: Plunging for Pink

Feb. 4: Paint the Rink Pink

Feb. 11: Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament

Feb. 18: VFW Pool and Dart Tournament

Feb. 18: Shooters for Hooters

Feb. 25: Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

Feb. 25: Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Golf



For more information on PTTP and the 2023 events, visit https://pttp.hi.umn.edu/. If you have an idea for a new PTTP event, reach out to Daneka Wiechmann, The Hormel Institute’s PTTP Coordinator, at wiech035@umn.edu or 507-437-9650.

Thanks to The Hormel Foundation’s annual support, every dollar donated to The Hormel Institute is used to support innovative research aimed to accelerate answers to cancer.