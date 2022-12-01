1 injured in early morning crash on I-90 Published 8:37 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

An Oronoco, Minnesota man was injured in the early hours Thursday following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Colton Parker Strop, 24, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving and rolled. Strop’s vehicle came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

He was traveling westbound when the accident occurred.

The accident took place at 2:37 a.m. at milepost 203 in Mower County and according to the report the road conditions were listed as wet and that alcohol was involved.

Grand Meadow Fire and Ambulance, Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Air assisted.